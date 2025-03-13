Woman sues 3 neighbours for allegedly calling her prostitute

A middle-aged woman, Shema’u Isma’il, on Wednesday, dragged three neighbours before a Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, for allegedly calling her a prostitute.

The complainant accused Halima Umar, Aisha Umar, and Bilkisu Umar for allegedly making defamatory remarks about her, particularly regarding her marital status.

“They said I am living alone despite being a married woman,” she told the court.

SPONSOR AD

She further alleged that the defendants harass her 9-year-old son, scaring him away and beating him whenever he goes outside to play.

“We have tried to settle the matter at home, but they refuse to stop. I want this honourable court to intervene and grant me justice,” she pleaded.

Halima, the mother of Aisha and Bilisu, who spoke in their defence, denied the allegations.

She claimed that the complainant was the first to insult her children, calling them prostitutes, and they only retaliated.

She also told the court that both the complainant’s son and her own children were underage.

The Judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad asked the defendants whether they had witnesses, to which they responded in the affirmative.

The judge subsequently referred the case to the police for further investigation and adjourned the hearing until March 26.