Woman, son burnt to death in Abuja residence

A midnight fire has killed a 24-year-old woman identified as Jumai Sunday and her one year-six months son, Nasir Rabiu, in Abuja.

The deceased, it was gathered hailed from Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The incident happened in a house at Kugbo furniture market in the Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the inferno occurred while the woman and her only son were in a deep sleep on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

They said their charred bodies were discovered by neighbours and sympathisers in their efforts to rearrange the properties after firefighters had finished controlling the situation.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the police officer in charge of Karu division in Abuja, Lakur Langyi, said his men received distress calls at midnight on Wednesday from the area and moved to the scene where they discovered a woman and her son burnt to death.

He said the source of the fire was yet to be ascertained but the police have since commenced an investigation into the matter.

“Yes, there was a fire incident in Kugbo at a place called Bakasi, my men got distress calls at midnight Wednesday and moved to the area, they discovered a woman, identified as Jumai Sunday with her one-and-a-half-year-old boy burnt to death,” he said.

He added that “My men have since commenced an investigation into the matter, they are currently in the area”

The victims have since been buried in Kugbo cemetery off Abuja-Nyanya -Keffi Expressway.