Woman smashes husband’s head, abandons baby over infidelity

A disturbing incident has unfolded in the Yimi community in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT when a woman, Mrs Gladys Mani, reportedly smashed her husband’s head with a stone and fled home abandoning their two-month-old baby over alleged infidelity.

The 64-year-old woman’s husband, Mr Mani Isaiah, while narrating the incident to Abuja Metro, at the community health centre on Wednesday, alleged that his wife fled home and abandoned their baby after hitting him.

He said his wife had always accused him of having affairs with other women whenever he returned home.

“It has become a recurring pattern every time I return home that she accuses me of being unfaithful. At my age, why would I engage in such behaviour? I recall a time when she threatened to abort our beautiful baby, but I tried and stopped her,” he said.

Mani, who is a retired police officer, said he had filed a complaint with the district head of Yimi community seeking assistance in getting a temporary caretaker for their abandoned infant.

“I have gone to report the incident to the district head of the community to see how he can help me locate a motherless home to keep the child since I don’t have any relatives in the area, “Isaiah said.

He added, “I have no family members here and I am yet to locate her whereabouts. I’m from Zuru, Kebbi State, and I met my wife here in Abuja. If she doesn’t come back, I’ll have no choice but to take my baby to an orphanage home.”

A resident of the community, Samaila Yakubu, said the district head had reported the matter to the police in order to help in tracking the man’s wife.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, could not be reached for comments on the incident.