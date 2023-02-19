Woman sets self ablaze in Ogun over N70,000 loan

A middle-aged woman based in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has committed suicide after setting herself on fire over a N70,000 debt. The woman popularly known as…

A middle-aged woman based in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has committed suicide after setting herself on fire over a N70,000 debt.

The woman popularly known as Mama Dada also reportedly set a rented apartment she lived in, on fire.

The incident occurred at Oke-Keesi, Itoko area of Abeokuta, on Saturday.

Witnesses said the deceased was burnt beyond recognition as the entire building was also razed down.

Her neighbours said the woman had taken a loan from Lapo Microfinance bank popularly known as “Gbomu le lantern”, but got depressed over her inability to repay the loan.

On the fateful, the woman reportedly sent one of her children to buy her some petrol.

It was said that the woman had taken the petrol, excused the little boy, locked herself up, wet the room including herself and set the house ablaze.

A neighbour, Rasheed Aina, said that the woman killed herself after she was unable to pay back a loan she took from one of the microfinance banks popularly known as ‘LAPO’.

“Her neighbour told me that the loan was to the tune of N70,000,” Aina said.

The Secretary of the Community Development Association, CDA, simply identified as Babawale, explained, “She was owing the ‘Gbomu le lantern’ the sum of N70,000. Because she was unable to meet up with the payment she then sent her last born to buy fuel and also use style to discharge the small boy then she locks herself up inside the room, poured petrol everywhere including herself and set the whole place on fire.”

Her corpse has been deposited at the State General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

When contacted, the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he had not been briefed on the matter.