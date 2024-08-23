✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
Woman sets self ablaze in Jigawa

A 40-year-old woman in Garin Mallam village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Fatsuma Bagobiri, has reportedly set herself on fire. According to the…

    By Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

A 40-year-old woman in Garin Mallam village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Fatsuma Bagobiri, has reportedly set herself on fire.

According to the Jigawa State Police Public Relations officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, the incident was reported on Thursday morning, and officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters promptly responded.

He said the charred body of the woman was taken to the hospital and later released to the family for burial.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had been experiencing depression since she was divorced a few months prior.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, urged citizens to submit their affairs to Almighty Allah, pray for blessings, and seek guidance from elders in complex matters.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues and seeking support during difficult times.

