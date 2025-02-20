Woman seeks N61m children’s upkeep from ex-husband

An Abuja-based woman, Binta Shu’aibu, engaged in a legal tussle with the father of her two children, has told a Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hotoro that her ex-husband is owing her N61, 190, 000.00 million for the children’s upkeep.

She told the court that the amount included money for the upkeep of the two children and for their health needs.

Her counsel, Barrister Isma’l Ahmad Mu’azu, said his client’s N59 million earlier presented to the court increased after she carefully reviewed the list, which included their school fees, among others.

SPONSOR AD

In his submission, counsel to the respondent, Barrister Yusuf Mu’azu Sani, said they were not aware of how she arrived at the figure but that they would study the list and respond appropriately.

The Judge, Khadi Yusuf Ahmad, adjourned the case to February 20, for continuation.