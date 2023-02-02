Woman seeks divorce over lack of marital satisfaction

A housewife in Bwari Area Council of the FCT has sued her husband at an area court sitting in the area over lack of marital…

A housewife in Bwari Area Council of the FCT has sued her husband at an area court sitting in the area over lack of marital satisfaction from her husband.

The woman, Baraka Abdullahi (23), accused her husband, Bello Abdullahi, of not cohabiting with her, as well as lack of marital satisfaction in bed, when he visited her at last.

The woman told the court that following their marriage about two years ago, her husband took her to his home state of Kano and left her there under the care of his parents, while he remained in Abuja where he ran business. She complained that the husband who had another wife in the same home with her used to visit them after about three months in absentia.

She noted that though he provided her with all feeding needs, but argued that the husband never satisfied her when it came to bed affairs, hence she needed divorce.

The respondent accepted staying away longer due to the nature of his business, which according to him, he can’t trust to somebody else, while denying that of marital satisfaction, and accused her of never telling that.

The Judge, Abdurrahman Ibrahim, granted the husband’s demand for a chance of reconciliation by setting aside 10 days, while adjourning to February 10.