Woman seeks divorce over hubby’s inability to provide food

A housewife, Mrs Aisha Hamisu, on Thursday, prayed to an area court in Kubwa, Abuja, for a divorce from her husband, Nasiru Yunusa, over his inability to provide food for his family.

Aisha, who told the court that she got married to Yunusa under Islamic Law in 2021, alleged he abandoned his responsibilities as a husband and father.

She said, “My husband moved me back to my father’s house on April 19, 2022, and disrespects me and my parents by insulting us.

“He does not provide for feeding, and I am suffering with a 13-month-old baby without any help.’’

Yunusa denied the allegations and told the court that he normally provided food for her and the baby and added that he did not want a divorce.

The Judge, Mr Yahaya Sheshi, adjourned the case to July 5, for the petitioner to bring witnesses. (NAN)

