Woman remanded for accusing ex-husband of raping her daughter

A 33-year-old lady, Chizoba Ezemagu, was on Friday remanded on the orders of a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over an alleged felony and false accusation of her ex-husband.

The police said the defendant had on two occasions allegedly broken into the complainant’s apartment at Aradagun in the Badagry area of Lagos, intending to take custody of their daughter.

The police said the defendant resorted to falsely accusing her former husband of having carnal knowledge of their 13-year-old daughter when her mission failed.

“My lord, when the girl was taken to the hospital for a test, she was confirmed to be a virgin.

“Investigation showed that the defendant was trying to get the custody of her daughter from her former husband, the complainant,” said the prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of felony and false accusation, the charges to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in January 2021 and March 2023 at Aradagun, Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said the defendant allegedly broke into the apartment of one Akumagwoeze Sunday, the complainant, with the intent to commit a felony.

“The defendant falsely accused the complainant of defiling his 13-year-old daughter, knowing that it is false.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 307 and 95 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said one of the sureties must be a blood relation while the other must be a religious leader.

He adjourned the case until August 15, for further mention.

