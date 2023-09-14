Woman killed for resisting rape in Kaduna, suspect nabbed

Operation Safe Haven (OPS) on Wednesday said it has captured the suspected murderer of one Mrs Dorathy Jonathan who was recently killed while resisting a rape attempt.
City & Crime reports that the incident happened on Friday, September 1 in Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State while she was fetching firewood from her farm.
The spokesperson of OPSH, Captain Oya James, in a statement, said: “The suspect, Lot Dauda, who confessed to have committed the crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large, was arrested through a manhunt launched by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN who acted immediately based on credible intelligence obtained.
“The murderer narrated that he approached Mrs Dorathy while working on a farmland and wanted to get intimate forcefully with the victim who put up a struggle leading to her gruesome murder. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other accomplice, while the arrested suspect would be charged to court once investigation is completed.”
