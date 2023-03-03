Woman, kid found dead inside house in Kano

A woman, Aisha Ishaq, and her six-month-old son, have been discovered dead inside their bedroom in the Yan Awaki area of Unguwa Uku, Nasarawa LGA…

City & Crime learn that the corpses were discovered three days after the woman was not seen in the neighbourhood.

A leader in the community, Alhaji Ali Abdullahi Usman, said the woman, whose husband was a tanker driver, died on Saturday but that people didn’t notice until Monday morning.

He said her neighbours alerted other residents when they didn’t see her for almost four days and that they perceived odour oozing out from her house.

He said, “When they informed me, I went and informed the police. We climbed inside the house with a ladder. After breaking the door, we found her and her son dead inside the mosquito net on her bed. Her body was already rotten.

“For her son, although he too died, his body didn’t decay. It seems he died a day ago or so. He was suspected to have died of hunger because the mother died and there was no food to eat.”

He added that they took the corpses to the hospital in company of the police.

Also speaking, a neighbour, Abubakar Muhammad, said, “The woman was ill. Her husband, Abubakar Muhammad, felt it was a minor illness so he travelled. People knew about her sickness but it did not come to our minds to check her house.”