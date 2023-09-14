Woman in court for using app to empty neighbour’s account

The police in Kwara State have arraigned a woman, Aishat Olawale, for allegedly emptying her neighbour’s bank account on the pretense of helping her to…

The police in Kwara State have arraigned a woman, Aishat Olawale, for allegedly emptying her neighbour’s bank account on the pretense of helping her to update her WhatsApp.

The complainant, Abdulwahab Hawau Motunrayo, is a resident of Mountain View Estate on Sobi Road, Ilorin.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the accused “perpetrated” the action while Morunrayo was plaiting her hair in front of her house.

The FIR reads in part: “Under the pretense of helping her to update her WhatsApp application, she collected her phone and later returned it. But five minutes after, the complainant started receiving debit alerts up to the tune of N200,000 which she had in her account.”

The police further accused the suspect of sending her account details to her co-fraudsters to defraud the complainant of the said money.

The police told the court that the accused in the course of investigation refunded N150,000 out of the said amount.

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, added that, “Thereafter, the complainant started receiving phone calls from an unknown person threatening her that he is a cultist and will mobilise his cohorts to deal with her for collecting the refund.”

The Magistrate Folayan Gbadeyan Kamson, remanded the suspect and adjourned the case to October 14, 2023.

