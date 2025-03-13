Woman in court for giving false testimony in church

A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned before the Enugu North Magisterial District Court after giving a fake testimony in a Lagos church, police in Enugu have said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command’s spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspect, Loveth Alo, was apprehended on Feb. 1.

According to the police spokesman, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted that she acted alone.

“She was arraigned on a five-count charge, including obtaining by false pretence with intent to defraud, defamation of character, and attempting to commit felony.

“Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Legal Section were alerted following a petition against her,” Ndukwe said.

He said the petition alleged that she falsely claimed ownership of a five-bedroom duplex at WTC Estate, Enugu.

“She allegedly presented the property as hers during a testimony at Zion Prayer Ministry Movement Outreach in Lagos.

“In a viral video, she testified that God had blessed her with the acquisition of the house.

“Footage of the building was displayed in the church as she spoke.

“In another viral video, she allegedly claimed to have purchased the house for N200 million,” Ndukwe added.

The suspect was granted bail, and the case adjourned to April 9, 2025, for further hearing. (NAN)