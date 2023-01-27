Woman held over death of 10-year-old

The Benue State Police Command has arrested a woman over suspicion of beating her 10-year-old stepson to death. Spokesperson of the Command, SP. Catherine Anene,…

Spokesperson of the Command, SP. Catherine Anene, disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Makurdi.

Anene said the report about the incident was received on Tuesday at about 5pm at the ‘E’ Police Division in Makurdi.

She said the suspect, who is now in police custody, had allegedly beaten the deceased, Fanen Yange, earlier on the said day for stealing meat from the pot.

The police spokesperson added that according to the report, the deceased Fanen went to bed and did not wake up.

Anene said, “preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased, Fanen Yange, 10 years old of International Market Area, Makurdi, was alleged by his stepmother, Mrs. Upev, to have stolen meat from the pot and she beat him up during the early hours of the day but when the victim went to sleep at night, he did not wake up.

“Fanen has been confirmed dead by a doctor and his corpse deposited at Bishop Murray Hospital morgue Makurdi for autopsy. The suspect is in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.”