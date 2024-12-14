Woman docked for over death of 8-month-old baby

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has remanded a 30-year-old woman, Mercy Michael, in a correctional facility for allegedly killing her eight-month-old daughter with rat poison.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged the suspect with culpable homicide, an offense contrary to Section 189 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecutor, Mr. Marcus Audu, informed the court that the case was reported on Dec. 11 by one Godfrey Sunday of Fadia Bakut, Zonkwa. According to Audu, on Dec. 10, the defendant fed her infant daughter rat poison for reasons yet to be determined.

During interrogation, the prosecutor said, the defendant confessed to committing the crime.

The case has been adjourned until Dec. 17 for further mention.