Woman docked for defaming ex-husband’s daughter

A woman has appeared before a Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Rijiyar Lemo in Dala LGA of Kano State for defaming the daughter of her former husband, whom she accused of being pregnant out of wedlock.

Aisha Dahiru was arraigned on a one count charge of defamation of character to which she pleaded guilty.

The Khadi Umar Sanusi Danbaba ordered that the accused be kept under bondage and be taken to the complainant’s residence where she will retract her statement and accusation to the gallery of neighbours and other people in the community.

Accordingly, he said, if she fails to do that, she will spend six months in a correctional centre without an option of fine.