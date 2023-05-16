Woman, daughter rearraigned for fighting neighbour

A woman, Lami Sule, and her daughter, Rejoice Daniel, were on Monday re-arraigned in an area court for allegedly assaulting their neighbour. The prosecutor, Abdullahi…

A woman, Lami Sule, and her daughter, Rejoice Daniel, were on Monday re-arraigned in an area court for allegedly assaulting their neighbour.

The prosecutor, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the case was starting afresh as a result of the transfer of the former judge.

Tanko said that on June 22, 2022, the complainant, Mrs Ajani Muyibat, reported that on the same date while she was chasing a goat away from her husband’s car with a stick, the first defendant (Lami) started insulting and throwing stones on her which resulted in a fight between them which led to the complainant being treated at the air force base clinic on Airport Road, Abuja.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 96, 397 and 265 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, ordered the defendants to continue with the earlier bail granted by the formal judge following an oral application made by their counsel, C. N. Owhor, and adjourned the case to July 17. (NAN)