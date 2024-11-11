Woman charged with attempt to push co-tenant into well

The police have arraigned a housewife before a Shari’a Court sitting in Kurna Quarters of Dala LGA of Kano State for attempting to push a co-tenant into a well.

The suspect, Jamila Abdullahi, has for long been having misunderstanding with the complainant, Zainab Murtala Bachirawa over the latter’s alleged unsanitary habits.

She was charged with intimidation and threat to kill, which she pleaded not guilty.

The Khadi, Shamsuddeen Ado Abdullahi Unguwar Gini granted her bail and ordered that the two must not live in the same house till the court decides the case.