Woman breaks down after losing N236,000 in Abuja market

A woman trader, identified as Mama Talatuwa, reportedly broke down in tears after losing N236,000 cash at Gwagwalada main market.

A witness, Madam Jummai, who is also a trader at the market, said the incident happened when the woman’s hand bag, containing the money, was stolen by yet-to-be identified persons at the grains section of the market.

He said the woman, who is from Kayada Sabo village in the area, brought some bags of grains and cassava flour to sell at the market, adding that after the sales, she kept the money inside her hand bag.

She said the woman noticed that her money was missing when she was trying to buy some other things before leaving the market.

The witness said, “After the woman finished selling her grains and decided to buy some things, she could not find the hand bag containing her money and she immediately broke into tears.’’

She said some sympathizers at the market contributed money for her to buy few items before leaving the market to her village.

A security guard at the market, Samson Gambo, confirmed the incident, blaming it on the ways some traders usually handle money after selling their goods at the market.

Samson said, “The same incident happened last market day when one woman lost N87,000 cash at the market. You wonder how some of these traders handle money after selling their goods.

‘’You know there are some evil people who go about, especially on market days, using charms to steal money. But we pray that one day, God will catch up with them.”

The police in the area said the incident was not reported.