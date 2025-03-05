Woman breaks down after losing N236,000 in Abuja market

A woman trader, identified as Mama Talatuwa, reportedly broke down in tears after losing N236,000 cash at Gwagwalada main market.
A witness, Madam Jummai, who is also a trader at the market, said the incident happened when the woman’s hand bag, containing the money, was stolen by yet-to-be identified persons at the grains section of the market.
He said the woman, who is from Kayada Sabo village in the area, brought some bags of grains and cassava flour to sell at the market, adding that after the sales, she kept the money inside her hand bag.
She said the woman noticed that her money was missing when she was trying to buy some other things before leaving the market.
The witness said, “After the woman finished selling her grains and decided to buy some things, she could not find the hand bag containing her money and she immediately broke into tears.’’
She said some sympathizers at the market contributed money for her to buy few items before leaving the market to her village.
A security guard at the market, Samson Gambo, confirmed the incident, blaming it on the ways some traders usually handle money after selling their goods at the market.
Samson said, “The same incident happened last market day when one woman lost N87,000 cash at the market. You wonder how some of these traders handle money after selling their goods.
‘’You know there are some evil people who go about, especially on market days, using charms to steal money. But we pray that one day, God will catch up with them.”
The police in the area said the incident was not reported.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.