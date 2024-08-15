Woman asks IG to investigate hubby’s death

A woman, Mrs Esther Fidelis Osaghae, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to investigate the death of her…

A woman, Mrs Esther Fidelis Osaghae, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to investigate the death of her husband, Mr Fidelis Osaghae, who died in his workplace, Va Lchi Fast Food and Bar, in Auchi, Edo State.

The widow, who alleged a cover up in the death of her husband, called on the IG to investigate the matter, saying her husband died under questionable circumstances.

This was contained in a petition filed by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), on behalf of the widow and made available to journalists in Benin.

The petition reads in part: “While at work in the early hours of July 29, as usual practice whenever he delayed returning, called his wife on a video call at about 1:30am to let her know that he was still at work. He came home at 2:30am that same day and informed her that his boss told him to bring ‘something’ back to work and ran back to work around the same 2:30am promising to be back soon.”

Mrs Osaghae said she called him at about 5am but was unable to reach him and decided to reach out to one Tracey, who was also a supervisor at the same facility where her husband worked, and that he told her everything was under control.

The petition reads further: “At about 6am, she received a call from the deceased’s boss, who told her to come to Favour Hospital, Afasho, and assured her that all was alright with her husband.

“Being a nursing mother, she asked her elder sister to go to the hospital to see what the problem was, but on reaching the hospital, she (her sister) met the lifeless body of her husband in his boss’s car.

“The hospital rejected Mr Fidelis, saying he was brought in dead. But upon observation, they noticed strange marks and injuries on the deceased body, which might have been as a result of torture and pain inflicted on him before he passed on.”

When contacted, the owner of the hotel, Valentine Oyemike, said, “The case is under investigation and I can’t comment. But if you want to publish like your colleagues without waiting for investigation you can go ahead and publish. Thank you.”

The spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Moses Yamu, also said the matter was under investigation.