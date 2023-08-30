Woman arrested with 566 live ammunitions in kebbi

One Hauwa Suleiman, from Babbar Dogo village in Maru LGA of Zamfara State has been arrested by the police in Kebbi State. The police said…

The police said she was in possession of 566 rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition when she was arrested.

The state police command said she was arrested on intelligence report and that the case is still under investigation.

In another incident, the police said it repelled banditry attack and recovered one rocket launcher while the suspected bandits escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

It said the bandits invaded Dan-umaru village, Bena district of Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State but the combined team of policemen from Dan-ummaru police station and vigilantes swiftly responded and engaged them in a gun duel.

