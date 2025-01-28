Woman arrested while attempting to dump baby in FCT council

A 28-year-old woman identified as Samira Bala has been arrested by members of the vigilante while attempting to dump her newborn baby at Unguwar Azzara in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It would be recalled that a similar incident happened three weeks ago when a woman was also arrested attempting to dump her newborn baby at Tipper Garage also in Gwagwalada.

A member of the vigilante, Ishaku Barnabas, who confirmed the latest incident to our reporter over the phone on Monday, said it happened on Sunday around 4:45am.

He said the vigilantes were returning to their base after night patrol along Unguwar Azzara when the woman went into an uncompleted building and dumped the baby.

He said the woman, upon sighting the vigilantes, who flashed a torch light on her, claimed to have gone into the building to ease herself but the vigilantes were not satisfied with her explanation.

According to him, the vigilantes who were suspicious, immediately led the woman into the building where a newborn baby was found wrapped with a cloth.

He said the woman broke into tears when some neighbours who were going to the mosque to observe Subhi prayers, rushed to the scene and identified her.

He said, “Unfortunately some neighbours that were going to the mosque that morning identified the woman and said she resides around the Abattoir area but stays with her boyfriend in Unguwar Azzara.”

He said the woman later told the vigilante that the man she stayed with had travelled since December last year to the North and had not returned.

He said the baby had been handed over to the social welfare department of the council.

The police in the area said the case had not been reported at the station.