Woman arrested over manhood disappearance in Delta

A middle-aged woman accused of making a young man’s manhood disappear has been apprehended by youths at the Asaba main market in Delta State.

The incident, which occurred near the traffic lights, has sparked outrage and drawn attention after a video of the woman being assaulted by a mob went viral.

In the video, the woman was seen pleading for mercy, claiming that she had no power to reverse the alleged act. She said a man on Summit Road, Asaba, had prepared the charm that caused the ‘disappearance’ of men’s manhood whenever she comes into physical contact with them.

“I don’t know how many men have been affected,” she confessed during interrogation. “Any man who touches me or I touch loses his manhood. If I meet the man who prepared the charm for me, he can help reverse it. I don’t have his phone number, but I know where to find him.”

Witnesses said the woman was apprehended after a man in his early 30s accused her of causing the disappearance of his manhood shortly after a brief encounter. A mob descended on her, demanding that she reversed the act immediately.

As of the time of this report, local authorities have yet to comment on the incident. The woman remained in custody of the youths as they consider involving the police. The disturbing video has continued to spark debate online, with many calling for proper investigation into the matter.

Men on the streets of Asaba are said to regularly check themselves for fear of falling victim.