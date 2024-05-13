woman arrested for posing as police officer

Police in Niger State have arrested a woman, Paulina Ayuba of Anguwan-Kadara, Maitumbi Area suspected to be a hoodlum in police camouflage uniform during a…

Police in Niger State have arrested a woman, Paulina Ayuba of Anguwan-Kadara, Maitumbi Area suspected to be a hoodlum in police camouflage uniform during a fight among groups of hoodlums in Minna, Niger State capital.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun said the suspect was seen with a knife during the fight.

The police spokesperson said “On 10/5/2024 at about 2330hrs, police patrol team attached to Maitumbi Div acted on credible information and arrested one female suspect, named Paulina Ayuba of Anqwan-Kadara, Maitumbi who was found dressed in police camouflage with a knife.

“She was also found in possession of suspected Indian hemp and some hard drugs. During interrogation, she claimed to be a vigilante member of the Suleja group, and that the uniform was given to her to dry clean by a yet-to-be-identified person, while she made away with it.

Police also arrested one Aliyu Zaki (36) and Umar Mohammed (20), both from the Masaga and Kusodogbo areas of Bida for allegedly stealing goats.

SP Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command said the suspects were sighted with a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LRG 757 AA at Area-4 Bida, trying to steal goats.

. Abiodun said “The suspects were found in the area with the said vehicle, and when questioned, Aliyu zoomed off with the vehicle, while Umar also took to his heels. The suspects were pursued and arrested as the police team was alerted.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were in the area to steal goats and two goats were stolen, before they were intercepted in the community.