Woman arrested for collecting $220,000 from German by feigning romance

The long arm of the law has caught up with a 21-year-old woman, Atuonah Cynthia Chioma, after she allegedly collected about $220,000 from a German citizen.

The 2019 graduate of Economics from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, allegedly collected the money by feigning to be in love with the 50-year-old German national.

The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi-Lagos.

Chioma, who hails from Anambra State, was allegedly arrested after a case of fraudulent conversion, stealing and obtaining the said sum by false pretence from a German citizen was lodged at SFU.

The police alleged that the suspect, in her fraudulent conversation, claimed to be a model and proprietress of a massage spa known as The-Chi-Place.

The police said the suspect lured the victim on Instagram by pretending that she was in love with him and thereby gaining the victim’s trust and goodwill.

The Public Relations Officer of SFU, Eyitayo Johnson, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect promised to marry the victim, and that during their interaction invited him to Nigeria.

Johnson said the suspect also succeeded in convincing the victim to relocate permanently to Nigeria to live as husband and wife with her.

“This was all a ploy to dispel suspicion. The victim was made to meet with Chioma’s parents at Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, where he received their blessing to marry their daughter.

“The victim was persuaded by the suspect (Miss Chioma) to return to Germany to sell his house in Stuttgart, and forward the proceeds of the sale, together with his pension and life savings to her domiciliary account in Fidelity Bank plc for the purpose of purchasing a house in Nigeria where they will live as husband and wife as well as to establish a joint business outfit as indicated in the bank transfer narration.

“During interview session, the suspect admitted in her statement that the sum of $220,000 was transferred to her account by the victim. Part of the proceeds was used to buy a 2-bedroom terrace apartment at Zara Estate, Ikota Villa, Lekki Phase II, while some of the funds were sent to support her mother’s business and to pay the medical bills of her father.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover other proceeds of the crime.

“The unit remains committed to diligently investigating and prosecuting fraudsters who are out there damaging the image of the country.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he added.