Woman arrested attempting to dump newborn baby in FCT

A 27-year-old woman identified as Suwaiba has been arrested for allegedly attempting to dump her born baby at an uncompleted building at Tipper Garage in Gwagwaladaarea Council of the FCT.

A resident of the area, Sayyadi Aliyu, said the incident happened on Saturday, around 11:12 pm when some vigilantes from Unguwar Dodo were on patrol in the area and discovered the woman.

He said the woman wrapped the baby girl in clothes and quietly went into an

uncompleted building, in order to dump the baby, in which the vigilantes suspected her and quietly traced her from behind.

The woman never knew that some vigilantes were coming at her back after they suspected the way she was moving during those odd hours, until she got to the

uncompleted building and dropped the baby when the vigilantes caught her, he said.

He said the vigilante immediately apprehended her and asked her to carry the baby and follow them, saying the woman burst into tears and led the vigilantes to her boyfriend’s residence in the area.

According to him, the woman confessed that her boyfriend who impregnated her and later travelled to the east since November last year and never returned since then.

A member of the vigilante, identified as Ayuba confirmed the incident, saying the baby has been handed over to the social welfare department of the council.

"But as we speak, the woman is in the hospital even as we collected her boyfriend’s phone and it was not connecting, which we are suspecting that the guy might have switched his phone because she told us that the guy is doing Okada business in the east, he said.

Abuja Metro reliably gathered that a similar incident happened in the area late

December, last when a yet to be identified woman also dumped her new born baby at an uncompleted building in the area.

The baby, our correspondent learnt, was recovered by neighbors in the area and taken to an orphanage in the area.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine is yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing the report.