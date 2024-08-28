Woman allegedly stabs neighbour for having affairs with her husband

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 42-year-old woman, Gift Yahaya, at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stabbing a fellow woman. Yahaya had…

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 42-year-old woman, Gift Yahaya, at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stabbing a fellow woman.

Yahaya had stabbed her neighbour, one Kehinde Adesanya, after accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

The defendant, who resides at Oyebanjo Street, Alapere in Ketu area of Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 26 at Oyebanjo Junction off Elebuju Street, Ketu, Lagos.

Bassey said the defendant assaulted the complainant, by slapping and hitting her several times.

“She, thereafter, stabbed the complainant on her left hand with a broken bottle.

“The complaint sustained a deep injury on her hand.

“The defendant had accused the complainant of having an affair with her husband,” Bassey said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and Chief Magistrate O.A Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two surety in like sum and adjourned the case until September 5 for further mention. (NAN)