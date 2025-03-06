Woman accused of killing co-wife in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old woman, Fatima Mohammed, for allegedly strangling her co-wife, Hajara Isa, to death at Anguwan Sarakuna area of Bauchi metropolis.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement, said the incident occurred in her matrimonial home on February 28, 2025.
Wakil said, “On March 3, 2025, at about 0800hrs, one Sale Isa of Anguwan Sarakuna area of Bauchi, reported the incident, raising suspicions regarding the circumstances surrounding Hajara’s death. Family members said they believe her co-wife may have had a role in the incident.”
Wakil explained that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, assigned a specialised team of detectives from the C Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the DPO of the Division, to thoroughly investigate the case.
He said, “This effort resulted in the arrest of Fatima Mohammed, a 28-year-old co-wife to the deceased, who is currently in custody.”
Wakil further explained that preliminary findings suggested that Fatima Mohammed is implicated in Hajara’s death.
According to him, during questioning, the suspect admitted to have stranguled Hajara to death, and, thereafter, attempted to conceal the crime by pouring boiled water on her and burning her with a melting sack.
He said the Commissioner of Police had assembled a team of experienced homicide detectives to gather all relevant information, including allegations and insights from various sources regarding Hajara’s death.
He added, ‘’This team is dedicated to conducting a professional, diligent, and timely investigation, aimed at uncovering the truth and addressing any uncertainties through a comprehensive approach.’’
