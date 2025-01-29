Woman abducted from bedroom in Abuja found dead

Gunmen have reportedly killed a woman that was abducted during an attack on their house at Chikakore area of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The woman, Mrs Esther Adesiyan, was kidnapped along with her husband, Mr. Adesiyan Michael Akinropo, her son and the elder brother of her husband during the attack that happened in the early hours of Monday.

The attackers reportedly moved to another building housing a poultry farm, kidnapped a man and injured his wife, before leaving with the five residents.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking with Abuja Metro, a member of the family, who craved anonymity, said the body of the woman was discovered around Ijah-Gbagyi community in Tafa LGA of Niger State, on Tuesday morning.

He said vigilantes in the area were alerted about the discovery of the corpse and they sent messages to their counterparts in Chikakore area.

He said, “The DPO of the Byazhin division here in Kubwa called me in the morning, and together we moved to the village to evacuate her remains. It has been deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital’ morgue.’’

It was suspected that the woman was exhausted while being led in the bush and as a result, the kidnappers killed her and continued their journey with the remaining victims.

Abuja Metro further learnt that the deceased left behind four children including the son that was abducted with her.

The family source said the abductors were yet to communicate with the victim’s relatives as at the time of filing this report yesterday evening.

Repeated calls to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josphine Adeh, a superintendent, on the development were not answered.

A whatsApp message sent to her was also not responded to at the time of filing this report.