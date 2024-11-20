✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News

Woman, 2 kids burnt to death in bus fire on Abuja-Lokoja road

fire
fire
    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A middle-aged woman and two children were burnt to death after the bus they were travelling in burst into flames at Manderegi village, near Abaji, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the incident involved an 18-seater commuter bus with registration number BGT 996 LG.

He said the bus, which was carrying 18 passengers to Kogi State, suddenly caught fire and that 12 of those on board sustained various degrees of burns.

According to the witness, a woman and her two children were trapped and got burnt beyond recognition, adding that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) evacuated the corpses and the injured to hospital in Abaji.

The FCT Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Muta’ah Chorrie, confirmed the incident to our reporter over the phone on Monday.

He blamed the driver for carrying jerrican loaded with fuel in the bus alongside passengers.

He said, “Let me tell you, this is what we have been saying that there is danger in carrying extra fuel with passengers while traveling. We have been sensitizing motorists on this but some defiant drivers still carry them.’’

 

