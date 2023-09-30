Wolves stun Manchester City in Premier League clash

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to Hwang Hee-chan’s 66th-minute goal. Despite early…

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to Hwang Hee-chan’s 66th-minute goal.

Despite early pressure from City, who were being watched by Pep Guardiola from the stands because of a one-match ban, Wolves took the lead after 13 minutes.

Pedro Neto beat Nathan Ake down the right before driving into the box, and his cross was diverted into his own net by Ruben Dias.

Dias had the opportunity to make amends with the last touch of the first half but powered his header straight at Jose Sa.

Just before the hour, City got the goal their dominance deserved when Julian Alvarez curled in a brilliant free-kick into the top corner.

Craig Dawson’s goalline clearance from Phil Foden’s shot kept Wolves from going behind and proved crucial as Wolves travelled up the pitch and took the lead once again.

Nelson Semedo’s delivery from the right caused confusion in the City box, with Matheus Cunha coolly setting up Hwang, who fired home from close range.

Wolves climb to 13th with seven points, while City have 18 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...