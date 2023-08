Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun fondly known as Wizkid, has lost his mother. Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun died around 1:30 am on Friday. Wizkid’s…

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun fondly known as Wizkid, has lost his mother.

Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun died around 1:30 am on Friday.

Wizkid’s long-serving manager, Sunday Are, confirmed the tragic news on Friday evening.

He said: “Yes, she died this morning, at about 1:30 am.”

Details later…

