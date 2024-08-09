Wizkid is an inspiration, says Asake

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has revealed a collaboration with his musical inspiration, Grammy-winning colleague Wizkid, on the track ‘MMS’.…

MMS stands for Mr Money Sound and it is from Asake’s third studio album, ‘Lungu Boy’.

In a post via X, he said Wizkid had been a significant influence on his music since his early days as an aspiring artiste in Lagos.

“It’s no secret that Wizkid is one of my music inspirations. As a young striving artiste in Lagos, I’ve been waiting for that right song so when the opportunity came it was a no brainer. MMS’ stands for ‘Mr Money Sound’ and it explains my music journey,” he wrote.

In September 2022, Asake’s debut album ‘Mr. Money with the Vibe’ was released, breaking the record for the biggest opening day for an African album on Apple Music at the time.

The album debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart and recorded the highest charting Nigerian debut album in the history of the chart

Asake was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards alongside his Nigerian colleagues like Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Tems, and Ayra Starr.