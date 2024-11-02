Withheld Salaries: FG Releases Funds for NASU, others

The Federal Government has released funds for the payment of outstanding salaries owed to members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Federal Universities.

The release is also to defray the backlogs of the salaries of retirees under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme.

Director, Press and Public Relations of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

He said the payment to NASU members has commenced, with many already confirming receipts of the fund transfer.

The Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU had embarked on an indefinite strike since Monday over its four months withheld salaries.

The development grounded activities in the affected universities across the country with several others showing solidarity with them for the action.

Despite the recent pronouncement by President Bola Tinubu for the payment to be effected, the non release of the funds had worsened the relationship between both parties.

The leadership of SSANU lamented the development on Wednesday stating that vice-chancellors, bursars and registrars among other executives were yet to receive the payments.

It vowed to put the affected ivory towers under lock and key till the needful is done and payment escalated.

But according to Mokwa, “The Federal Government has (at last) released (the) funds for payment of the withheld salary of Non-Academic Staff Union of Federal Universities and that of the retirees under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme.

“Payments to the Non-Academic Staff of Federal Universities have commenced and many have confirmed receipts”, the statement added.