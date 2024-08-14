Withdrawal of Subversion Bill: Abass has Justified Title of People’s Speaker – Ugochinyere

Member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, has commended the Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen…

Member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere, has commended the Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, over withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation.

The Speaker through his media aide, had on Wednesday, announced that he had withdrawn the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation, following concerns by the citizens.

This decision he said followed his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances.

Reacting, Ugochinyere who’s the Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream said the decision has proven to be the “People’s Speaker” who prioritises listening to the citizens and fostering unity.

According to him, the decision truly reflects Abbas’ commitment to ensuring that the House remains truly the People’s House.

The lawmaker noted that it’s highly admirable and laudable that the Speaker acknowledges the significance of the concerns raised and the attention the Bill has garnered and in the people’s interest withdrew it.

He said, “I commend our amiable Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas over withdrawal of the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation. He has proven that the desire of the 10th House is to have a legislative agenda that meets the yearnings and aspirations of citizens and with which they would use as a benchmark to evaluate and assess our performance after four years.

”With this decision there is no better way to show that the 10th Houses of Representatives is ready to respond, and urgently too, to the yearnings of those who brought us to the people’s House to do the people’s business.”