Withdraw all sanctions against Niger, Northern elders tell Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgency withdraw all sanctions imposed on Niger Republic while dialogue continues.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria has closed all its borders with Niger Republic, cut off electricity, among other sanctions.

In a statement in Abuja, Director of Advocacy and Public, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, advised that “Nigeria should remove all sanctions and other measures intended to force the government and people of Niger into acquiescence. This will make negotiations led by Nigeria, using all assets that both countries value, easier to conduct”.

Speaking, further, NEF advised President Tinubu to ensure “The safety of President Bazoum and his family and restoration of the constitutional order must remain non-negotiable priorities. The military leaders in Niger must accord due cognizance and respect for the position of ECOWAS, whose fundamental principles and goals Niger Republic submitted to.

“Also President Tinubu should explore ways of balancing these responsibilities without doing any injury to the position of Nigeria and Nigerians on Niger Republic and the unity of the ECOWAS,” Baba-Ahmed said

The Forum also dismissed the use of force in the troubled country, adding that the move will further compound the issue.

“The use of force against Niger should be ruled out. It is unlikely to achieve the goals of restoring the constitutional order and improving the frontiers of democratic systems in West Africa. It will compound the security and humanitarian crises in the ECOWAS region.

“It is likely to weaken and further divide the ECOWAS and provide greater access of non-African interests into the lives of Africans, with negative consequences,” he added.

