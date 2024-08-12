SAGF, UNDP empower youths in Katsina, Sokoto

The Samaritan Ark Global Foundation (SAGF) in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have organized a training program on Environmental Sanitation and Drainage Evacuation…

The initiative, which was funded by the Norwegian Embassy Nigeria, aimed to enhance hygiene practices and promote climate-resilient livelihoods among youths.

The training, led by Comrade Yusuf Hamisu, emphasized the importance of proper waste management and drainage maintenance for community hygiene and environmental sustainability.

Hamisu highlighted the impact of climate change on communities like Jibia and the need to empower youth to engage in off-farm businesses and climate-resilient livelihoods.

250 youths were trained in activities such as drainage clearing, waste disposal, and recycling, to generate sustainable income.

In his remarks, Hon. Yusuf Sulaiman, Special Adviser to the Governor of Katsina State, stressed the importance of the training.

Malam Sulaiman Kalalu, Youth Leader of Jibia Community, emphasized the youth’s role in mobilizing resources for social assets renovation and promoting social cohesion.

In a related development, SAGF and the UNDP organized a similar training in Illela, Sokoto State.

The training, held on August 10, 2024, aimed to enhance hygiene practices and promote climate-resilient livelihoods among 100 youth in Illela.

Alh. Muhammad Ladan who led the presentation, emphasized the importance of proper waste management and drainage maintenance for community hygiene and environmental sustainability.

Local leaders, including the Village Head, Malam Hassan Muhammad Illela and Alh. Ahmad Isah, commended SAGF and UNDP’s efforts and urged for continued support to benefit the people of Illela and Sokoto State.