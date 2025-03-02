With enough money, you win any election in Nigeria – Ex-Gov Udenwa

Former Governor Achike Udenwa of Imo State has said Nigerian elections can be bought by those who have enough money.

Speaking on State Affairs, a podcast hosted by On-Air-Personality, Edmund Obilo, the number one Imo citizen between 1999 and 2007, lamented the role of money in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Udenwa said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies can be influenced.

“Unfortunately, our society has grown to such a level where if you say vote for me, I am no longer asking what you can do. What are your antecedents? What type of character do you have? We don’t ask such questions again,” he said.

“Even if I don’t vote for you, you can buy your way through if you have the right amount of money,” he said.

Asked if politicians could buy INEC, the police, the army, and even the electorate, he responded, “You can buy everybody.”

Udenwa, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, also blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress for the ongoing crisis in the PDP.

While acknowledging that the PDP has internal challenges, he maintained that external forces were contributing to the party’s instability.

“There are external hands trying to destroy the PDP through internal sources. We are still battling the problem, and I believe PDP will not be destroyed,” he said.