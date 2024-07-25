Witches and wizards made me spend extra months in my mother’s womb – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that his late mother gave birth to him in the 12th month of pregnancy after she battled those he…

Obasanjo spoke at the 66th remembrance programme organised in honour of his mother, Mama Bernice Obasanjo, at Olusegun Obasanjo Cinema Hall, Abeokuta.

The former president expressed regret that his mother was not alive to witness his achievements in life, saying he felt nostalgic each time he remembered his mother after her death.

He revealed that his mother had nine children only but two – himself and sister – survived.

“I was told I was in her womb for 12 months, and since I was born I have not been left for once. She had nine children but two of us survived, myself and my sister.

“But I was the only one who went to school because my father’s belief was that no matter how educated a female child is, she would end up in the kitchen,” Obasanjo said.

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun, said mothers remain the bedrock upon which the foundation of any society is built.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun described Mama Obasanjo as a great woman, while alive, saying her influence would continue to endure through the lives of her children, especially Chief Obasanjo, who remain a formidable figure in Nigeria’s history.

The governor added that the musical drama titled, ‘Aremu Omo Asabi’ performed in celebration of her life was not just recounting history, but was also a prompt reminder of the sacrifices mothers made and the indelible spirit they passed on to their children, appreciating the crew for bringing the story to life, as their dedication to artistry had being a gift that transcend entertainment.

“This tribute is also a call to action for all of us to honour and support mothers in every way possible. It is a reminder of our collective responsibility to create an enabling environment where every mother’s hope for their children can flourish. this is why the present administration continues to pursue policies which ensures access to quality education, healthcare and opportunities for all, so that the dreams that mothers have for their children can be realised”, he said.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mrs. Salu Hundeyin, commended chief Obasanjo for honouring his late mother after 66 years, pointing out that mothers were special instruments in the hands of God and man, that must be treated specially and accorded necessary honour.