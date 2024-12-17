Winners of Calabar Marathon receive N1m cash prize

In less than an hour of running, the duo of Clinton Amara from Rivers State and Patience Etubong from Akwa Ibom State emerged winners in the male and female categories at the third edition of the 12km Calabar Marathon organized by the Hope Waddell Old Students Association.

To emerge winner in the male category, Clinton beat last year’s Champion Promise Omoro of Delta State with a time of 39.41 seconds while the defending champion finished in 41.31 seconds.

In the female category, Patience Etubong edged her closest rival Blessing Bulus from Plateau State with a time of 53.49 seconds to emerge the winner.

They each took home a cash prize of N500,000 for their outstanding performances in the marathon event.

President of Hope Waddell Training Institution, Barrister Efiota Ephraim said they are seeking partnership with corporate organisations to drive the marathon to a greater height

He stated that the prize money will continue to increase because of the involvement of the Cross River State government.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Sports in the state, Agnes Atsu, said that the state government was happy with the event.