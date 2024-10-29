winners emerge in lagos business school dean’s cup

Doctor in Business Administration (DBA) and Modular Master of Business Administration (MMBA 6) have emerged as the winners in the football and volleyball competitions respectively at the 2024 Lagos Business School Dean’s Cup.

The annual collegiate tournament witnessed actions by eight teams in football and five teams in volleyball.

After the preliminary fixtures, MMBA 6 versus EMBA 29 slugged it out in the volleyball final, which saw the former winning by two sets to one (15-6; 13-15; 15-9).

Shortly after the volleyball final, the football final between the MMBA 6 class and their DBA counterparts commenced.

Damilola Olarenwaju of the MMBA 6 class broke the deadlock, to give his team the lead in the 15th minute of the match.

Despite the early lead, DBA class rallied back, thanks to Abel Nwobodo whose brace earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Abel also won the Highest Goal scorer award in the tournament.

Before the medal presentation, the Dean of LBS, Professor Chris Ogbechie, emphasised the significance of the competition as a means for students to prioritise their physical health amidst the rigours of academic life.

The Dean noted that participating in such events nurtures teamwork, describing it as an essential skill in today’s business environment.