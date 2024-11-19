Winners emerge in Kogi’s 33rd Quranic recitation competition

Abdulhalim Yunus from Okunland has emerged as the overall male winner in the 33rd Kogi State Quranic recitation competition concluded on Sunday in Ife Olukotun, Yagba East LGA of the state.

Also, Amina Idris Tahir triumphed in the female category.

The event, which began on November 13, hosted 97 participants from the state’s 21 local government areas.

Participants competed over five days in various categories, demonstrating their memorisation, pronunciation, and understanding of the Quran.

Abdulhalim impressed judges with his flawless recitation and mastery of the entire Quran, including its seven renditions and exegesis, earning him the top position.

Similarly, Amina showcased exceptional proficiency in the same category.

The Kogi State Council of Ulamaa commended Okunland for upholding the tradition and providing a platform for young people to deepen their engagement with the Quran, saying the competition fosters discipline, patience, and commitment to faith among youths.

Winners across all categories will represent Kogi State at the upcoming National Quranic Recitation Competition, with the date and venue to be announced.

The guest lecturer delivered a presentation titled “The Original Landowner and Handbook for the Tenants”, emphasizing that Allah is the landowner, humans are His tenants, and the Quran is their guide.

He highlighted the Quran’s teachings on the universe, human nature, and the principles of peace, security, and justice.