Winners emerge in Abuja Hadith competition

Winners have emerged in the inaugural Hadith competition, sponsored by the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema, held at the conference hall of the Abuja National Mosque.

Adam Hassan Mohamed from Borno emerged as the winner in the first category, which focused on the memorization of the 40 Hadiths, their transmission chain, and texts. He scored 19.35 points and received a cash prize of N200,000.

In the second category, Ibrahim Umar Abubakar from Kano State scored 19.6 points to win a N300,000 prize for his memorization of 20 Hadith texts with rulings.

Yakub Bello Mohammad, also from Kano State, triumphed in the third and toughest category, which included the memorization of 20 Hadith texts, rulings, benefits, jurisprudential positions, and applications. He scored 19.70 points out of 20 and was awarded a N300,000 cash prize. The winners also received plaques and certificates. The competition had 173 participants selected from across the 36 states of Nigeria.

Prof. Ibrahim Ahmad Makari, the convener of the programme in Nigeria and one of the imams of the Abuja National Mosque, announced that the three top winners will represent Nigeria at the grand finale of the international competition, scheduled to be held in Rabat, Morocco, later this year.

Prof. Makari commended all participants for their efforts, noting that every contestant is a winner in their own right, and emphasised that the Hadith competition aims to promote the Sunnah (way of life) of Prophet Muhammad, with the Sunnah being the second primary source of Islamic legislation.

“The essence of the competition is to promote the study, memorisation, and application of Hadiths,” Makari said.

He added that the competition was held in 48 branches worldwide, with each branch conducting the event between June 22 and July 31, 2024.