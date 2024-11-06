Winners cart away cash, others at “Price is Right’ event

Nigeria TV Game show, The Price is Right, has hosted a prize redemption event at HS Studio in Lagos, to celebrate winners of the show’s first season.

Project Manager and Series Producer, The Price is Right Nigeria, Antonia Adeniyi, stated that the show has gained popularity as a fun and educational platform where Nigerians learn the prices of various goods and services, and stand the chance to win them.

She added that the show is aimed at brightening lives during challenging economic times. “The Price is Right Nigeria blends laughter and learning in it’s game show, making each episode entertaining and informative.”

She said, “This game show is all about spreading joy. We want viewers to smile, learn and go home with amazing prizes that make a difference in their lives.”

Adeniyi stated further that since it’s debut season, the show has hosted nine episodes with four winners per episode, summing up to 36 winners so far.

She said, “These lucky contestants have walked away with various prizes from household appliances to cash rewards. As the series gains momentum, anticipation is building up for the Episode 10 which airs on the 3rd November, 2024.”

Winners of the show also expressed gratitude and excitement over the prizes won at the show.

Kokoloi Essien, after receiving over a million naira and appliances encouraged other Nigerians to participate.