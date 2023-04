A powerful windstorm on Monday destroyed houses and other properties worth millions of naira in Nayi Nawa and Pawari communities in Damaturu LGA of Yobe…

City & Crime learnt that the disaster rendered many families homeless.

A resident, Maryam Usman, said the windstorm destroyed her house while they were asleep around 3am.

According to her, many of the victims are helpless and called on the government and non-governmental organisations to come to their aid.