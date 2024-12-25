Win more states for APC, Barau urges Ganduje

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, has said former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has brought cohesion to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that Ganduje emerged the APC national chairman on August 3, 2023, during the party’s National Executive Committee (NWC) meeting held in Abuja.

Top party sources had hinted that he was President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preferred candidate for the office of national chairman.

His emergence was greeted with controversies with many calling for his resignation.

Senator Barau in a message yesterday to Ganduje on the occasion of his 75th birthday by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, said Ganduje has led the party to victory in the Edo, Ondo, Kogi and Imo states governorship elections.

The deputy Senate president said the former Kano governor’s vision and contributions to the development of the country cannot be over-emphasised and described him as a “game changer.”

“The lawmaker said, ’As I predicted when he emerged as the national chairman of the largest political party in Africa on August 3rd last year, the fortunes of the ruling APC, have been blossoming under His Excellency Ganduje’s able leadership to the admiration of all.

“He is the game changer. Under him, we won four out of the five off-season elections. We won in Kogi, Imo, Edo and Ondo states.

“This is not unconnected to his outstanding leadership, pro-members’ posture and can-do spirit he has exhibited since he took over the mantle of leadership.

“More wins for our great party under his able leadership, Insha Allah,’’ he said.