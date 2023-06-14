Wimbledon prize money increased to record £44.7 million

The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record £44.7 million for the Championships this year, an 11.2 per cent increase…

The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record £44.7 million for the Championships this year, an 11.2 per cent increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday.

Winners and runners-up of the men’s and women’s singles finals will also see their prize money rising to previous levels in 2019, where they received £2.35 million and £1.175 million, respectively.

The prize money for winners fell to £1.7 million in 2021 before it was increased to two million pounds last year.

The qualifying competition prize fund has also received a 14.5 per cent increase on last year while any player losing a first-round match is assured of at least £55 000 – an increase of 10 per cent on 2022.

“We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at the Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events,” said AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt.

“Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (Covid-19) pandemic while… providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

The grasscourt Grand Slam runs from July 3-16.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...