Wikki Tourists Technical Adviser, Maikaba targets NPFL return

The Technical Adviser of Wikki Tourists Football Club, Abdu Maikaba, has reaffirmed his commitment to returning the club to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Maikaba gave the assurance in an interview on Tuesday in Bauchi. The technical adviser expressed his determination to lead the team to winning the second-tier Nigeria National League (NNL).

Wikki Tourists are preparing for their Saturday match against Jigawa Golden Stars, at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS) in Bauchi.

Maikaba noted that they are “100 per cent ready for the three points” needed to maintain their top position in the Northern Conference C Group of the NNL.

Wikki Tourists are currently undefeated with two wins and one draw. They also have the best goal difference in the group, to sit atop the table.

Maikaba appreciated the support of the Bauchi State Government and the club’s management, noting that the team had received all their bonuses and entitlements on time.

“With this support, Wikki Tourists FC are poised to continue their winning streak and ultimately return to the NPFL,” the technical adviser said.