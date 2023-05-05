Wikki Tourists fault IMC on rescheduled match with Rivers Utd

Wikki Tourists have faulted the decision of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to reschedule their outstanding Week…

Wikki Tourists have faulted the decision of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to reschedule their outstanding Week 15 match with Rivers United for Wednesday, May 10.

The IMC in a memo dated May 3 informed the relegation bound club that they will play the home match before Rivers United’s outstanding week 12 match with Sunshine Stars.

However, Wikki Tourists have faulted the arrangement as they insisted that in the spirit of fair play, Rivers United should play their week 12 fixture before the week 15 match involving them.

The letter of complaint signed by the Club Secretary, Adamu Idris Pali, said “with reference to your letter dated May 3rd, 2023, with the above subject matter which shows that Wikki Tourists FC will play Match Day 15 with Rivers United on 10th May, 2023.

“In view of the above, therefore, we write to complain on the rescheduled MatchDay 15 No. 72. According to the NPFL fixtures, Rivers United are supposed to play MatchDay 12 before Wikki Tourists play MatchDay 15.

“We hereby tender our complaint that all matches should be played according to the fixtures of the league for fairness and integrity.”

It will also be recalled that a few days before Wikki Tourists’ petition, the IMC had issued a statement to assure stakeholders and followers of the NPFL that fixtures would be played as scheduled except for those already disrupted by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) competition games that involved Rivers United.