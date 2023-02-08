Wikki Tourists captain, Guda optimistic after win over Rangers

The captain of struggling Wikki Tourists, Mohammed Idris Guda, has expressed optimism that the ‘Bauchi elephants’ would build on the slim 1-0 win over Rangers…

Wikki Tourists recorded their first victory in the ongoing Nigeria Premier League (NPFL), abridged season when they defeated visiting Rangers 1-0 in the week 6 fixture played last Sunday at the Tafawa Balewa stadium Bauchi.

It will be recalled that after the opening day loss to Niger Tornadoes who defeated them 2-0 at home, Wikki Tourists managed to win only one point in five matches.

However, speaking to Daily Trust Guda said it is too early for Wikki Tourists to be associated with relegation to the lower division.

He said having recorded their first win, the ‘Bauchi elephants’ will fight hard to get away points to recover the lost points.

“We are passing through difficult times but we are not entertaining any relegation worries. This is just the first stanza of the league. Even as it is an abridged season, we still have more matches than we have played.

“In addition, we are going back to the drawing board to make amends. Without doubt, the victory over Rangers will propel us to go for more victories,” he assured.